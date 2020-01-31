Waterline work

A construction crew has been replacing a waterline along Elbert Street, between Ralston Avenue and West Sessions Street. Here, Vernon Nagel Inc. workers tend to the waterline on Thursday afternoon.

 Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

