Carpenter Road waterline

An excavator sits along Defiance's Carpenter Road, just north of East River Drive, as preparations continue for pulling a new 16-inch waterline through a bore made recently beneath Maumee River. The project to install the new line is about 4-5 weeks away from completion, according to Mayor Mike McCann.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The new waterline crossing being installed beneath the Maumee River in Defiance is about 4-5 weeks away from completion, according to municipal officials.


