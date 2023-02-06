The new waterline crossing being installed beneath the Maumee River in Defiance is about 4-5 weeks away from completion, according to municipal officials.
An initial bore for the new 16-inch line — to replace one on the bottom of the river that is leaking — has been completed, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. However, the final bore needed before the new line is pulled through in the area of Preston Island on the city' eastside is not yet complete.
McCann told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon that the entire project will need another four or five weeks, having been delayed when the old waterline connecting the two sides of the river was struck by a project subcontractor on Biede Avenue on Jan. 5. The repair was made later that day, but it delayed the project by several weeks.
"We'll be glad when it's done," he said.
Since Jan. 5, the patched waterline — located just south of the Maumee River — has been abandoned, according to McCann. Originally, the plan was to use this section of line to tie into the new pipe being installed, but because it had been patched officials decided instead to install a new undamaged section 100 feet or so away.
That has been completed, he noted, and is already being used for water service.
While the Biede Avenue portion of the project is tucked away just east of a residential neighborhood and adjacent to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the north end of the project is more visible. This is located at Carpenter Road and East River Drive, an intersection that has been closed for the past couple months and will continue to be blocked until the project is finished, according to McCann.
"We'll be glad when it's open," he said of the closed intersection.
Just north of the intersection are stationed three trailers carrying sections of 16-inch pipe. These will be welded together as they are pulled from north to south through the new bore, which is well beneath the Maumee River in a bed of limestone rock.
On Tuesday, the new line was being prepared with a device that mechanically wraps wire around it to help locate the line later, McCann explained.
"That waterline is plastic, so there's no way to find it once it's underground," he said. "That's why when you see them bury a gas line they bury a wire with it and then they can energize the wire so they can find it."
The project's general contractor is Hillabrand & Sons, LLC, Northwood, and the original contracted cost was $1.85 million. However, this amount most certainly will increase following the Jan. 5 waterline damage.
McCann isn't sure how this will be worked out as discussions are ongoing.
