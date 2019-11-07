Putnam County

Watercolors:

A watercolor program with Jeanne Beutler will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Ottawa Public Library. There is a $10 fee and registration is required. To register, call 419-523-3747. This is a beginner level painting of a penguin trio. A sample painting can be seen at http://www.mypcdl.org. Supplies are included in the registration cost.

