Putnam County
Watercolors:
A watercolor program with Jeanne Beutler will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Ottawa Public Library. There is a $10 fee and registration is required. To register, call 419-523-3747. This is a beginner level painting of a penguin trio. A sample painting can be seen at http://www.mypcdl.org. Supplies are included in the registration cost.
