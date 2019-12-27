• Putnam County

Painting program:

A watercolors painting program with Jeanne Beutler will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Ottawa Public Library. The painting will be a winter red barn (a sample painting can be viewed at www.mypcdl.org). Cost is $10 with all supplies included. Space is limited, so register by calling 419-523-3747. This is a beginner level 8x10-in. painting.

