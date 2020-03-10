• Putnam County

Watercolors:

A watercolor class with Jeanne Beutler will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 16 at the Ottawa library. Individuals will be painting a beginner-level 8x10 of a squirrel.

There is a $10 fee and all supplies are included. Space is limited. Individuals should register by calling 419-523-3747.

