• Putnam County
Watercolors:
A watercolor class with Jeanne Beutler will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 16 at the Ottawa library. Individuals will be painting a beginner-level 8x10 of a squirrel.
There is a $10 fee and all supplies are included. Space is limited. Individuals should register by calling 419-523-3747.
