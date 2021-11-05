HAMLER — Several water and wastewater projects are in the works in this Henry County village.
The town council passed two resolutions during its meeting this week that lays the groundwork for a couple of them.
One resolution awarded a contract to B Hillz Excavating, Wayne, for improvements to the town's two wastewater treatment lagoon system north of the village. The cost is $236,024 with an Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) grant helping to cover the cost.
The project will provide a chlorination mechanism before wastewater enters the lagoons and will serve as a "temporary fix" before a third lagoon is constructed, according to Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker. However, that project is in the future, and would be expensive at a bit more than $2 million, he indicated.
Brubaker told The Crescent-News the town will seek grant funds now for design work, given the availability of money through the federal and/or state governments for such purposes.
"That way when the grant money comes out," explained Brubaker, "we're ready to go."
Lagoon construction would require financial help from the state and/or federal sources, according tot he mayor.
On another water-related front, village council approved a resolution allowing Brubaker to enter an agreement with the OWDA concerning design work for a new water tower. As with the lagoon project, this one is years in the future, but the village is planning for it now.
The cost to replace the town's only tank — built in 1941 and located downtown — could be just over $1 million, according to Brubaker. The village would seek grant funds for this project as well, he noted.
Some money is available in the town's water fund for design work, but not for construction, he said.
The village has not yet determined where the new tank will be built, according to Brubaker, but will remove the old one downtown after it's replaced.
"Part of the design work is they're doing a study to determine exactly the best place in town," he said.
In another water-related matter, village official are attempting to addressing a leaking storm sewer at Fourth and Hubbard streets which is causing much clean water to enter the wastewater collection system, and ultimately wind up unnecessarily at the treatment lagoons.This is causing 10,000-15,000 gallons of water to enter the system, according to Hamler's water/wastewater superintendent, Ken Griffith.
In other news:
• the town is working with Toledo Edison (TE) to correct a problem impacting Hamler's new water plant. Brubaker said an electrical problem with a TE substation near Holgate recently shut down the plant, requiring it to continue functioning with a generator.
• leaf pickup in Hamler will be provided on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. A Deshler contractor takes the leaves away for the village.
• village officials have identified five properties with potential junk ordinance violations. Brubaker said the owners will be contacted and advised of the need to clean things up.
