PAULDING — A quick village council meeting here on Monday evening focused on utility and recreation reports.
According to the report of the recreation committee, it held a meeting on Nov. 29 to discuss a few items — first among them was the hiring of an additional employee to manage and maintain the parks and ball fields. The committee recommended an additional street department employee or a seasonal employee who would work from March-October for the position.
Sidewalks were also discussed as well as a parking lot at McGuire Park. Additionally, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a grant of $50,000 to the village to be used for a new playground at McGuire Park.
The award comes through the efforts of the visioning board. The council accepted the committee’s recommendation that Village Administrator Jason Vance move forward with the project at the park.
A few utility projects are on the village’s plate at present, reported the utility committee. With much of the water infrastructure in use since the 1960s, the village has been looking at updates in recent months. The largest among them is the wastewater treatment facility.
There was continued discussion about upgrades to the current wastewater treatment plant. It was noted that these upgrades could replace the current lagoon system that the village has been using since 1963. With the lagoons at capacity and with prospective growth opportunities for the village, updates need to be done soon, according to the committee.
A second proposal has been obtained from another engineer. The cost of this evaluation rests at $46,875 for the needed updates. This second proposal was presented to council for a vote that would ask Vance to move forward with the project.
Utility committee concerns also focused on a water treatment plant raw water intake structure rehabilitation project.
Originally constructed in 1965 the current structure needs replacements of intake grates, grating covers for the gates and the pier supporting the catwalk. All of these are vital to the water treatment plant.
One engineering firm has already submitted an estimate of about $221,000 for these needed updates. The committee approved the report, which gives Vance the task of seeking funding sources for the project.
Future proposed housing on the village’s north side was the final piece of discussion. With much in the planning process at present, more information concerning the new housing is expected in the future.
In other news, the council:
• heard the report of Finance Director Cheryl Halter that the village audit is in its final stages with an expected wrap-up next week.
• heard a report from Vance that the bagged leaf pickup has finished for the year. Vance said that residents may continue to use the brush pile at the cemetery for drop off.
