BOWLING GREEN — A sewer district based here has made, or is planning, a number of improvements in Henry County following a merger last year.
Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District (HCRWSD) and Northwestern Water and Sewer District (NWSD) — based in Bowling Green — merged in September 2019. The HCRWSD had noted "the burden of increased regulations and fees required to produce safe, clean water," in deciding to merge in May 2019.
While the district includes all unincorporated areas in Henry County, most properties there are served by their own water and septic systems. So the new district only provides water and/or sewer services to a small area at the moment.
Generally speaking, this includes McClure, Okolona and an area around Ohio 108 and County Road P, south of Napoleon. In all, the district has approximately 575 accounts in Henry County, according to Jerry Greiner, NWSD president.
The district's biggest upcoming project is construction of a water line to McClure and Liberty Center from Weston in Wood County. The water will come from Bowling Green's plant, which draws from the Maumee River.
Both McClure and Liberty Center have received their water from the city of Napoleon, but Liberty's agreement with Napoleon has expired.
The $5 million project is scheduled to be bid in spring 2021, according to Greiner, with about 14 months needed for completion.
"A lot will depend on the winter — whether contractors can get in without it being too wet," he told The Crescent-News during an interview this week. "It's a simple project, not too complicated."
Greiner said consumers should not notice any difference in service and, perhaps, rates.
"We're trying to bring in the project at their current rates," he said. "If all goes well, the consumer won't see any increase."
Liberty Center customers will continue to be billed through village offices, he indicated. This includes residents in the unincorporated town of Texas, which is part of Liberty Center's water system.
Other upcoming or completed NWSD projects, according to Greiner, include:
• removing McClure's former water plant, which was replaced when the village negotiated a contract to receive service from Napoleon. The village had operated the plant for many years before this change, according to Greiner.
• improving the bulk water station near Ohio 108 and County Road P. This is available to those in the area now served by the NWSD and others permitted to use it, Greiner indicated.
• sewer pump station improvements in Okolona.
