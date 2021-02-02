PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday evening, taking action on water rates for customers.
A third reading was held on ordinance 1610-21, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19.
Proposed residential water rates would be $9.75 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) inside corporation limits, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) outside corporation limits.
Non-residential and commercial water rates would be $12.68 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons and $9.75 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons inside the corporation limits. Rates for outside corporation limits would be $25 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons.
The new rates will go into effect with the April 1 billing.
In other business, council:
• okayed a request from finance director Zoe McMaster to transfer $300,000 to the police fund and $8,500 to the park fund as per the approved budget. She also gave an update on the income tax status.
• heard the yearly EMS report from the mayor.
• was updated on the results of the utility meeting and the building and grounds meeting.
• learned that some vehicles parked in the downtown area had to be removed due to plowing because of the snowfall over the weekend. Business owners are reminded to shovel their sidewalks as well.
• was reminded that the next council meeting has been moved to Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. due to the fact that Feb. 15 is Presidents’ Day.
