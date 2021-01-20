PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Tuesday evening, hearing readings on a handful of ordinances, including one concerning water rates. Kicking off the meeting, Randy Daeger was elected as council president.
Council held a first reading on ordinance 1609-21, for amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures through Dec. 31 and declaring an emergency. This will allow for the use of insurance proceeds to pay for police car repairs. The ordinance was approved.
A first reading was then held on another ordinance, 1610-21, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19.
Proposed residential water rates would be $9.75 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) inside corporation limits, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons (and the same fee for over 2,000 gallons) outside corporation limits.
Non-residential and commercial water rates would be $12.68 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons and $9.75 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons inside the corporation limits. Rates for outside corporation limits would be $31.70 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons, and $24.38 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons.
A third reading was held for ordinance 1605-20, establishing the rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department and repealing ordinance 1576-19. It was voted down in place of the previously mentioned ordinance on water rates.
A utility meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 26, followed by a building/grounds meeting at 5:30 p.m. A special village council meeting will wrap up the day at 6 p.m. The purpose of the special council meeting is to have a second reading on the water rate ordinance.
Finance director Zoe McMaster relayed that she would like to schedule a preliminary retention record committee meeting with Barb Rife, Harvey Hyman and Jane Buchman.
In other business:
• council heard a utility committee report.
• Mayor Greg White issued a proclamation for Congenital Heart Defect Week, Feb. 7-14.
