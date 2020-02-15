The latest in a series of meetings concerning local water quality protection was held Friday in Defiance City Hall.
The source water protection plan, which local officials must send to Ohio EPA (OEPA) for approval, was reviewed, as well as an implementation strategy.
The document identifies potential contaminants in the Maumee River, which is the raw water source for several communities, including Defiance and Napoleon.
Richard Kroeger, of OEPA’s Bowling Green office, was on hand as he has been at similar meetings.
Friday’s session was the fifth in a series held locally during the last couple years.
Defiance’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English, said Friday that local officials “shared the draft plan today and asked for any final input before it is submitted to OEPA.”
In all, 12 persons attended Friday’s meeting, including five city officials and three county leaders.
