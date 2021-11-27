The 2022 budget Defiance City Council will be asked to approve soon is considerably less than the spending plan adopted for this year, mostly because of one big project that started last year and will be finished next year — construction of a new filtering system for the Baltimore Road water plant.
Council is expected to give a first reading to its 2022 budget ordinance during its Dec. 6 meeting, with changes still possible between now and final passage.
Last year, council approved a 2021 budget totaling $57.9 million, but the proposed 2022 budget is 9.9% less at $52.2 million.
The main difference is that the city budgeted $15.4 million in its water treatment plant fund for 2021, but only $6.3 million for 2022. This reflects the start of the granulated activated carbon (GAC) project this year, funds for which were set aside in 2021.
“The 21 budget is where they (city officials) put the project,” explained Adam McDowell, the city’s water plant superintendent. “We’re not done paying for it, but the money’s all encumbered.”
Related debt service will be repaid over many years.
Expected to be completed in early 2022, this project will improve the city’s drinking water by removing impurities such as trihalomethanes (THMs) which are deemed by EPA to be dangerous to some portions of the population.
The new system originally was expected to be up and running in early 2022, and that’s still the plan — but it won’t be as early as first thought.
Progress on the project — which involves constructing a secondary building to house the eight GAC filtering tanks — is continuing, but supply-chain delays have pushed completion back 45-60 days, according to McDowell. This delay might push startup back to late February, he told The Crescent-News Friday morning.
The contractor for the $9 million project is Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta.
The city has some urgency in completing the project as it is under EPA findings and orders to fix its THM issue, which triggers regular notices to the public. Two pending $10,000 fines against the city were proposed by EPA, but these had been worked into the project as incentives for the contractor to complete the work ahead of time, McDowell indicated.
What will happen now is not certain.
“That was negotiated in our findings and orders, so they were already planned as part of our findings,” he said. “It wasn’t like we weren’t trying to aggressively complete the project. There’s only so much we can do.”
Although the water plant budget proposed for 2022 is much less than the 2021 amount (due to the above explanation), it will remain one of the city’s largest funds next year.
The largest proposed funds for 2022, with 2021 adopted figures in parentheses, include:
• general fund (see below for further detail), $11,539,774 ($10,848,980).
• water treatment, $8,133,220 ($17,066,253).
• water pollution control, $7,571,074 ($7,602,567).
• police and fire fund, $6,702,740 ($6,395,570).
• capital improvements, $4,362,882 ($5,680,844).
• health trust (for employee health insurance), $3,686,000 ($3,629,000).
• local coronavirus relief fund (ARPA funds), $1,742,430 (0).
• sewer capital improvement, $1,511,000 ($155,000).
• street department, $1,298,358 ($1,395,887).
• refuse collection, $1,083,200 ($1,053,000).
The city’s proposed $11.5 million general fund — relying primarily on city income tax revenue (estimated at $7.7 million in 2022) — covers many day-to-day functions.
The largest proposed general fund amount is $4,167,000 for transfers to the city’s police and fire fund. This fund was created in 2014 after city voters approved a 0.3% dedicated income tax increase in November 2013 for police and fire services only.
Funds that had been allocated annually in the general fund for such services before the income tax increase are now transferred to the police and fire fund.
Other large general fund amounts proposed for 2022, with 2021 adopted figures, include:
• municipal court, $1,018,615 ($962,345).
• parks and recreation, $992,421 ($790,131). The reason for the large increase is a transfer of general fund dollars in the parks budget ($132,500) to the capital improvements budget.
• engineering, $838,915 ($810,555).
• buildings and lands, $697,685 ($616,080).
• finance department, $595,280 ($543,856).
• cemetery, $468,554 ($407,344).
• income tax department, $378,370 ($376,520).
• law department, $377,690 ($366,910).
• police pension transfer out, $350,000 ($310,000).
• fire pension transfer out, $340,000 ($340,000).
• development department, $283,019 ($311,019).
• building inspection, $206,745 ($217,485).
• insurance pool, $192,000 ($190,755). This fund covers the city’s liability insurance.
• city administrator, $187,645 ($180,730).
• mayor, $184,900 ($182,230).
• city council, $139,810 ($127,505).
