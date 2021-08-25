Defiance's water plant upgrade continues moving along, although it's a bit behind schedule.
The city's water plant superintendent, Adam McDowell, provided city council with a brief update on the $9 million project during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Council also discussed the possibility of a much-talked about sidewalk project on South Clinton Street and ongoing traffic roundabout construction at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues (see related story).
The water plant project on Baltimore Road got underway earlier this year by Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta. The firm is tasked with building the plant's new granulated activated carbon (GAC) treatment system.
This process is expected to remove impurities from the city's drinking water, including trihalomethanes (THMs) which are subject to Ohio EPA (OEPA) mandates. THMs have the potential to cause health problems in certain segments of the population, according to OEPA.
Within the past week, Peterson Construction installed the main feature of the GAC process — eight large tanks, each about 2.5 stories high — that will house the carbon filtration mechanism. The tanks have been bolted onto a concrete slab, and will be housed in a pre-engineered metal building, according to McDowell who discussed the project with The Crescent-News prior to Tuesday's council meeting.
The building will be about 34 feet high, he indicated, and will be constructed around the tanks which are lined with fiberglass material made to last.
"The tanks are fiberglass and they have a really long lifespan — 50 years or better," he commented during the interview.
A 30-inch line to feed the water into the tanks already has been installed along with a 30-inch underground line to take the filtered water back into the plant to its final chlorination process before distribution.
Remaining work includes a number of tasks inside the building, such as installing automation and electrical equipment. Part of the building will be finished off with masonry to give it a more aesthetically pleasing look, McDowell indicated.
The project is running about 40 days behind schedule to due to material delivery delays, he explained. But this might not set back the long-term timetable too much.
"We don't know whether some of this is going to affect startup," he said.
The original time to fire up the system was mid-January 2022; McDowell told council Tuesday it might be mid-February before things are up and running.
Construction crews haven't found anything too debilitating during related excavation work, he noted during Tuesday's interview.
A possible archaeological find was a concern once digging started, he indicated, but none were found. However, crews did discover an old cement foundation from a water tower that had been located on the property at one time. This was removed because it was in the way, McDowell said.
