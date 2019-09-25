HOLGATE — Plans to upgrade the village’s Sensus water metering system are on hold after village administrator Rob Nagel told council Monday night that the initial quote for the work provided by Everett J. Prescott Inc. erroneously came in about $28,000 too low.
In June, council voted to spend $24,000 on the system upgrade, with half the money to come from the water fund, and the other half from the sewer fund.
“I would probably hold off, in my opinion, on this, and I think they need to fix what should be working when we bought it in the first place,” Nagel said. “It’s kind of ridiculous, I think, for a five- or six-year-old system, to throw that much money into it; I can’t see it.”
Nagel said five or six other communities also received inaccurate quotes from the company, and added that company reps were unavailable to meet with council Tuesday, as they were attending a meeting at their Charlotte, N.C., headquarters.
“It was substantial,” Nagel said of the pricing error. “If it had been like, $2,000 or $3,000 they would have just eaten it and done it, but they’re not going to eat $25,000-$28,000, obviously.”
Also Tuesday, Nagel reported back on how Holgate is addressing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) findings resulting from a recent survey the agency conducted in the village.
Such surveys are completed routinely every three years, with Holgate’s most recent resulting in a boil advisory being issued in July after inspectors found a bird in the base of the overflow on the tank of the clear well — a potential source of E. coli. The advisory was lifted three days later after the problem was resolved.
The clear well is scheduled for inspection Oct. 24, after which Nagel said they’ll know whether the tank, which has rusted at the top, can be repaired, or should be replaced.
The EPA also is requesting the village modify the bulk water system with an air gap, as opposed to the current track valve which connects directly to tanks, which Nagel said is “not going to be cheap.”
Mayor Blake Tijerina recommended obtaining quotes for the work.
“We can go from there and decide ... if this is something we want to continue doing, or if we just want to cease our bulk water operation,” Tijerina said.
Nagel said he’d prefer to maintain the bulk water operation, as it removes old water from the system.
Nagel also told council that he recently wrote a letter to the EPA outlining a proposed plan to address most of the remaining recommendations within six months.
“So, we have time, and if I write, we can probably back some of that up even further,” Nagel said.
In other business Tuesday:
• Tijerina told council a resolution will be prepared voicing council’s concern about safety and general improvements needed at the intersection of Ohio routes 108 and 281.
• Councilman Mike Medina questioned what is being done about weeds at Ohio Rotational Molding. Nagel said weed removal is set to take place there this week.
• Councilman Ethan Matson reported that a new topcoat has been laid on the walking trail at Old School Park. Nagel added it’s mostly complete, though some spots will require touch up.
• council voted to lift the noise ordinance Saturday during a post-homecoming party planned by Tijerina’s sister and taking place at his home.
• council heard Nagel report the village has received grant funding for baseball diamond fencing.
• council voted to accept a bid from Tawa Mulch to grind the village’s mulch pile. Council received two bids for the job, with Tawa’s being about $1,400 less than the bid submitted by Go Green.
• Medina noted that electrical poles in the village are in need of painting. Village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs recommended members of council attend a business after-hours event hosted by Toledo Edison on Thursday night at Eddie J’s in Napoleon, to discuss with reps the possibility of the company providing paint, as it has done in the past. Councilman Sheldon Burke said it’s likely council could find volunteers to do the work.
• Medina recommended that mesh be put around the dugouts at the baseball field. Tijerina referred the matter to the parks committee.
• Briggs reported that the Henry County Health Department will host a health fair at Holgate Community Park today from 3-6 p.m.
• Briggs reminded village residents that anyone who has received a tag and a three-day notice to pay late water bills must pay the total amount on the tag by 11 a.m. on the given day. Failure to do so will result in the resident being charged a $50 reconnect fee.
• Matson reported that of 13 nuisance issues recently identified by the safety committee, seven have been resolved. Three new issues have been added to the list, including tires in the alley behind 403 Kaufman St., a plateless vehicle at 215 S. Brayer Ave. and tall grass in the area of Greenler Street and Pittsburgh Avenue. Council voted to send letters to those property owners, and to property owners whose issues have not yet been resolved or are still in the process of being resolved.
• council scheduled a meeting of the safety committee for Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and a meeting of the parks committee for Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
• Nagel reported that hydrant flushing is tentatively set to take place during the first week of October.
