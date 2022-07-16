The Defiance Water Division will be flushing water mains during the weeks of July 24 and July 31.
Water main flushing is done semi-annually to remove sediment and rust from waterlines. The process may cause discoloration in the water. During the flushing, low water pressure may occur. Any problems or concerns associated with the flushing should be directed to the Defiance Water Distribution Division at 419-782-5687.
During the week of July 24:
• July 24, 10 p.m.-July 25, 1 p.m.: streets west of the water plant on Baltimore Street; streets south of Deatrick Street, including South Jackson Avenue, South Clinton Street and side streets.
• July 25, 10 p.m.-July 26, 1 p.m.: streets south of the Clinton Street bridge to Lincoln Drive (south of Downs Street) and from Holgate Avenue to Riverside Avenue.
• July 26, 10 p.m.-July 27, 1 p.m.: streets from the East Second Street bridge to Camp Libbey, and all streets south of the Maumee River to the CSX Railroad.
• July 27, 10 p.m.-July 28, 1 p.m.: streets from Summit Street to Ayersville Avenue, Barlow Court, the Defiance High School area, the Ginter Road area and South Jefferson Avenue area.
• July 28, 10 p.m.-July 19, 1 p.m.: streets from North Clinton Street west to U.S. 24 and the Ohio 15/18 overpass; streets from North Clinton Street east to Carpenter Road and U.S. 24.
During the week of July 31:
• Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 3 a.m.-1 p.m.: streets in Kettenring Hill Subdivision; streets north of Ohio 66 and the U.S. 24 overpass.
