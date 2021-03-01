• Putnam County
Boil advisory:
Continental Mayor Matt Miller has issued a water boil advisory for the 400 block of South Main Street in Continental until further notice. The advisory was issued at 9:50 p.m. Sunday and according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office was due to a water line break.
