The City of Defiance has issued a boil advisory for Defiance, Ayersville, Brunersburg and the Lake Christy Meadows Subdivsion. The following is a press release from the city:
"The Defiance Water Department has experienced a large diameter water main break near the treatment plant. This has caused a depressurization of the system and may allow for the intrusion of contaminants. Repairs are underway and disinfection of the lines will occur as soon as possible.
"In order to protect your health, we are recommending that you boil your water before using it. During this time, Fecal coliform (or E. coli) bacteria could be found in the water supply. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. Every precaution will be taken to ensure this does not happen.
"What should I do?: Do not drink the water without boiling it first.
"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
"Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
"The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist,you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
"When will the work be done? We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. This work is occurring at this time, and follow up testing will be performed as soon as they are done. We anticipate this to last between 24-36 hours. We will remove the boil advisory as soon as safely possible.
"For more information, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 419-782-1886. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791."
