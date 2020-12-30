NAPOLEON — Name a project that will be a huge focus for city officials here in 2021, and the town's impending wastewater plant rehab surely will be right up there.
Located on the north bank of the Maumee River — at the very end of East Washington Street, not far from the center of town — the plant is aging and in need of upgrades, according to city officials. The plant's superintendent, Dave Pike, said much of the plant dates back to 1959.
"A lot of that technology has changed and advanced throughout the years," he said.
"We just have some very, very old machinery that's nearing the end of its useful life," said Mayor Jason Maassel. "It's time."
A Toledo engineering firm (Jones & Henry Engineers) is completing design work for a project that will take Napoleon a couple decades into the future, according to Pike.
"This will take us well into the future — 15-20 years down the road easily," he said. "The only factor from this point will be EPA regulations. Those change every five years."
Pike noted that project planning has been ongoing since 2018.
"The earliest it will go out for bid is the end of January," said Pike. "Construction could start in 2021. It's basically an 18-month project."
The work will include constructing a new "headworks" — the area where wastewater enters the plant — and expanding the plant's capacity some, according to Pike.
The project commands much attention in Napoleon's 2021 budget.
City officials weren't able to provide The Crescent-News with a firm cost estimate for the project this week as Jones & Henry continues with design work. But the anticipated cost is a huge reason the city's 2021 budget is increasing to $66 million from approximately $53.4 million this year.
Specifically, the city's sewer utility repair and improvement fund is going from $2,455,792 this year to $10,933,410 in 2021, reflecting this ongoing project.
Officials aren't sure when the project will be put out for bid, but Pike indicated that design work should be completed by the end of January. Napoleon City Council will be asked to approve a bid at some point thereafter.
A package of four-year, 3% sewer rate increases that is under consideration by council would help pay for the project cost, which also figures to benefit from a low-interest loan through the state.
As the plant's location near the Maumee River suggests, treated wastewater from the plant is discharged into the river under an Ohio EPA permit.
