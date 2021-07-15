Local authorities handled a large waste spill on Ohio 15 on Defiance’s west edge Wednesday afternoon that resulted in charges against the driver whose truck dumped the material.
Large clumps of the sludge-like matter were spilled onto the northwest-bound lane of Ohio 15 (Ralston Avenue) at the exit ramp of U.S. 24 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
This did not close the lane initially, but motorists were forced to drive around the material due to its size and composition. Some of the material was tracked by vehicles on Ohio 15 as the road continued northwest out of Defiance.
A trail was visible on parts of streets from Defiance’s Columbus Avenue, with the truck apparently exiting the city on the east, traveling down Domersville Road and U.S. 24 on its way to Ohio 15. The mess continued on Ohio 15 to Buckskin Road, northwest of Defiance, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Highway crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Defiance County were summoned to clean up the material, he indicated.
The sheriff’s office responded to the scene initially as did the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. Later, the Defiance County Emergency Management Agency was called due to the material spill.
The agency will be in contact with Ohio EPA, Engel said.
He described the material as “sludge and water” which originated at a biofuel plant on Defiance’s Columbus Avenue. The material leaked out of the back of a semi when the tailgate broke open, according to Engel.
The semi is owned by Clint Zeedyk Farms while the material was being transported to spread on farm fields on the county’s west end, the sheriff explained.
The driver — Marcel Castillo, 45, of Paulding County — was cited by the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post for driving under suspension, driving without a commercial driver’s license, driving with an unsecured load and unsafe vehicle.
The truck was impounded as part of the investigation, authorities noted.
