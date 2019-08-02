• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Thirty-five traffic stops were made and 11 citations were issued during the Fulton County Sheriff's Office's most recent traffic-enforcement blitz July 21-27. Also during the blitz, deputies served two misdemeanor arrest warrants, confiscated suspected methamphetamine and recovered one firearm. The blitz was paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.