• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

Thirty-five traffic stops were made and 11 citations were issued during the Fulton County Sheriff's Office's most recent traffic-enforcement blitz July 21-27. Also during the blitz, deputies served two misdemeanor arrest warrants, confiscated suspected methamphetamine and recovered one firearm. The blitz was paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. 

