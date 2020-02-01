When Defiance Mayor Mike McCann came into office several years ago, he believed a new position was needed to help move the city’s development plans along.
McCann made economic development a key focus when he took office on Jan. 1, 2016, so it wasn’t a big surprise when he sought to create the position of city planner. But he already had someone in mind for the job when the city civil service commission agreed to create the position in September 2016.
Niki Warncke of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — a Defiance-based agency that administers grants and other programs for local governments in five area counties — had the experience he sought. And so, Warncke filled the new position on Nov. 1, 2016.
Not only had Warncke been a planning official with the city of Columbus for a number of years, but she also had worked previously at MVPO. And because that agency works closely with local municipalities, she already was familiar with the local landscape.
Before her hiring by the city, recalled Warncke, her tasks were divided thinly among MVPO’s coverage area, and “I kind of joked that if I worked for Defiance I could focus on Defiance. Then one day he (McCann) called ... .”
As for the position, Warncke said, “I don’t think it’s typical for a city this size,” but it’s allowed her to give a particular focus on development matters. With some of that — for example, the Harmon Business Park near Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant — Warncke may only be on the periphery, but with others she has played a bigger role in moving things forward.
For example, early in his first term, McCann promoted improvements on what he called the Ottawa Avenue corridor, that area on the southeast side of Defiance where Ohio 15 enters the city. McCann wanted to improve the corridor and make it more aesthetically appealing through street improvements and by working with the neighborhood to clean up and improve the housing stock.
The infrastructure improvements the mayor’s office proposed were expensive — several million dollars, in fact. But Warncke helped make it possible by locating public grant funding sources.
Now, more than three years later, the city is poised to spend some $2 million in 2020 to rebuild Karnes Avenue; upgrade the former Compo Park (East Side Park); and make pavement, drainage and sidewalk/walking path improvements on Ottawa Avenue. That work alone totals $2 million, with 72.5% coming from grants that Warncke helped secure.
More grant-funded projects in that area are planned in 2021, including sidewalks on Cleveland Avenue and a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
”I’m excited because we get to build all those things we’ve been talking about for three years,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of construction, but it’s going to be amazing when it’s all done.”
On days when Warncke isn’t looking for federal and state grants to make possible projects the McCann administration and/or city council are pursuing, she might be completing the necessary paperwork for funding applications. This can be complicated as there are considerations outside of merely receiving “free” money.
“Everything I do is about timing and how much money,” she explained. “It’s kind of like a puzzle. ... A lot of the applications are time-consuming. You have to weigh whether that’s worth it.”
Another common task for Warncke is reviewing plans for a new development or site plan. And her job description includes serving as the city planning commission’s clerk.
The commission’s job is to review and make recommendations to city council on construction site plans and zoning issues. It holds a monthly public meeting on such matters.
While Warncke played a big role in preparing for the upcoming Ottawa Avenue corridor improvements, another development on her radar screen is the city’s riverfront development.
With federal and state flood plan mitigation money on the table, the city has been negotiating the acquisition of several buildings on the west side of Clinton street, just south of the Maumee River. But what the city will do with the land if and when the buildings are purchased and removed is an open question.
“We have to figure out how to pay for what all we want to do down there,” she said. “We can’t rebuild anything in the flood plain building-wise. That makes it kind of difficult when you say you want to see restaurants along the river, but what else can we do to maximize that space?”
A graduate of Bryan High School, Warncke earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the University of Cincinnati in 1995. Thereafter, she was on her way to a career in her college field, with her first of two stints with MVPO (from 1996-2000) before taking a job with Columbus.
There, she was involved in some substantial projects, including those involving two large shopping areas that some northwest Ohioans have visited — Easton and Polaris Parkway.
That lasted until 2009, when she decided to return to northwest Ohio and take a job with MVPO again. McCann came calling in 2016, and her decision to work in his administration has been a good one for Warncke.
“I love what I am doing,” she said. “I get to work with people all throughout the community and get to talk to all kinds of people and see what they would like to do with Defiance.”
Warncke isn’t the only one in her family who works in the development/planning field. Husband Matt Davis used to work at MVPO like herself and was Williams County’s economic development director before recently taking a job with the Regional Growth Partnership in Toledo.
They live in Bryan with their two children, Griffin and Owen.
