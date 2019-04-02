Warmer forecast for Clean Up Your Parks Day

A warm forecast is in the offing for Defiance’s annual community parks cleanup this weekend.
The 24th annual Clean Up Your Parks Day is scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday in all of Defiance’s parks and public greenspaces — from Bronson, Diehl, Kingsbury, Latty’s Grove, Pontiac and Riverside parks to the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library and the municipal reservoir property on Canal Road.
Past Clean Up Your Park day events haven’t always been convened with great weather — with precipitation and cold temperatures sometimes part of the deal. In fact, the annual task was moved from March to April in past years for that reason.
Saturday’s forecast — subject to change of course due to
the meteorological vagaries of a Midwest spring — looks favorable this year, with partly sunny skies and temperatures exceeding 60 degrees predicted.
“I’m hoping that the report stays the same,” said Defiance city director of service Rob Cereghin, who oversees park maintenance. “It just seems people feel the warmth of the sun and they want to get out. I just think it’s a better thing.”
Cereghin noted that Clean Up Your Parks Day is like “opening day” for the city in its effort to make Defiance’s parks presentable for the warm-season months.
“It starts our season for the parks department,” he said. “Once Clean Up Your Parks Day is here, it’s like opening day for us — for us to start and open the parks. ... It is a good thing for the parks — to make them clean and look nice for the kids and the public to use.”
Anyone is welcome to help out Saturday morning. Participants are asked to bring rakes, shovels, brooms, gloves and boots to help aid the effort.
As in years past, Defiance High School (DHS) sports teams are expected to be among the helpers. Cereghin praised DHS athletic director Jerry Buti in organizing the kids.
“He’s a huge asset for us — that he gets the kids out to do that community service,” Cereghin said. “He does a great job.”
Participants will be treated to lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Diehl Park where they’ll also be given a free T-shirt. For the first time, the menu will include pizza.
According to the city, 20 sponsors have stepped forward this year, representing what is believed to be the most support ever.
The list includes five local restaurants that serve pizza.
