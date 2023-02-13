Spring will arrive next month, but northwest Ohio should get a preview this week with temperatures above average for several days and the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
At least that's what weather forecasters, led by the National Weather Service (NWS), have been predicting for the last few days.
The NWS' Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Oklahoma City, Okla., issues severe storm outlooks up to eight days out, and has had parts of northwest Ohio in the possibility of severe weather for Thursday. The NWS forecast for Defiance showed thunderstorm chances in the forecast with temperatures around 55, though they may be even higher at 60 degrees or more on Wednesday.
The Weather Channel — a private weather provider separate from the NWS — noted the "potential for severe thunderstorms" on Thursday.
According to NWS meteorologist Chris Roller in the agency's North Webster, Ind. office, weather models on Monday showed the area of severe weather concern south and east of Defiance, south of U.S. 24.
"The question at this point — and we're still trying to track it down — is where the frontal system ends up," he said around 9:15 a.m. Monday. "At this point that area south of 24 has the greatest chance."
He isn't sure of what potential severe weather hazards this might bring, as a lot of uncertainty remains. However, gusty window appear to be one possibility. Any thunderstorm also can bring heavy to moderate rains, Roller reminds.
The "day 4" outlook that the Storm Prediction Center issued Monday morning showed a yellow shaded area from the Gulf Coast states (including Alabama and Mississippi) all the way to Lake Erie where severe weather is a possibility. This included most of Putnam County, but no other counties, though the track could shift.
This is an unusually large area under a severe weather threat as longer-range severe outlooks go, reflecting the likelihood of a cold front coming through replacing the warmer air.
While all of the severe weather talk was very speculative on Monday, subject to the ultimate track of the storm system responsible, well above-average temperatures are a virtual certainty.
As a warm front moves through, Wednesday's high temperature could approach or set some sort of record in Defiance County, although the sample size isn't large. Roller said the NWS has temperature records at the Defiance County Airport that go back only to 1998, and the highest temperature since then on Jan. 15 has been 56 in 2018.
Following Monday's predicted temperatures in the low 50s, high temperatures were expected to remain above 50 until the cold front comes through Thursday night and drops the low to about 24 degrees, bringing the possibility of a little light snow, according to Roller.
However, following a chilly Friday and a warmer Saturday temperatures may reach 50 again on Sunday, the NWS' forecast showed on Monday.
