Shorts weather in January?
For some that may be the case today as record warmth for this time of year is forecasted.
Temperature records are predicted to be broken, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) North Webster, Ind., office which issues forecasts for northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.
The NWS forecast issued Monday just before 11 a.m. showed a predicted high temperature for today of 67 degrees (along with a rainy/breezy setting), although this was adjusted to 63 degrees by 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne TV station WANE put today’s high at 64 degrees while The Weather Channel predicted a high of 63 degrees, still a record if it happens, but not by much.
The record high in Defiance for Jan. 3 is 61 degrees, set in 1897, according to NWS records. The highest temperature in Fort Wayne for Jan. 3 also is 61, set much more recently in 2004.
The warmth will be spike-like with temperatures expected to drop on Wednesday to the 50s, but they are forecasted to remain well above the average highs for this time of year (about 35 degrees).
A warm front is expected to lift through the area, according to forecast maps while the location of the jet stream is causing the potential record situation.
“We have a very large dip in the jet stream that’s going to develop and move through the region, so that’s why you’re going to see this big swing in the temperatures,” said Amos Dodson, NWS meteorologist in the North Webster office.
The jet stream is a band of strong wind in the atmosphere, some miles above the Earth’s service. “Jet streams follow the boundaries between hot and cold air,” according to the NWS website.
The higher temperatures contributed to the locally heavy fog that was in evidence Monday morning.
“It’s certainly a contributing factor ...,” said Dodson. “When you have these warmer temperatures over colder ground that can lead to fog development.”
As one might expect in January, this warmth is not expected to last long as high temperatures are predicted to be back in the high 30s by Thursday, but they may remain in that vicinity for awhile.
“It’s kind of getting back to normal,” said Dodson of the rest of the week.
As for the rest of the month, he said the Climate Prediction Center “has above normal temperatures continuing for the next week or two.”
The warmer temperatures to start the week are part of a very widespread event that is covering the Midwest and beyond. But northwest Ohio temperatures are expected to be about the same as in southern states where they are generally warmer.
For example, the forecast high for Little Rock, Ark. today is 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. However, severe weather was expected to be part of the mix down south Monday and today.
That won’t be the case today in northwest Ohio, according to Dodson. He said “we might get a rumble of thunder or two, but nothing severe.”
Toledo TV station WTVG, however, mentioned the chance of severe weather for today on its website Monday morning while another Toledo station (WTOL) stated the possibility of rain exceeding one inch.
Beyond this week, meteorologists aren’t really seeing any major weather events for the area on the horizon, Dodson indicated.
