While area residents will be cheering on either Ohio State University or the University of Michigan this weekend, a Defiance woman will be rooting for both in her own way.
Sarah Torres, 42, is currently on the list for a donor kidney through the University of Michigan. Concerning OSU, she must complete a couple more tests before she can get on an even shorter list in Columbus.
Torres, a sixth-grade science teacher with Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, has been on dialysis for nearly two years for end-stage renal disease. Her typical day consists of teaching, coming home to walk the dogs, having supper and then hooking up for peritoneal dialysis for 6.75 hours each day. The home dialysis is completed mostly while she is sleeping, filtering out toxins from her kidneys, as well as excess fluids.
The dialysis, a temporary solution, is done through assistance from Fresenius Kidney Care, Defiance.
“I consider myself lucky,” said Torres of the home dialysis option. “It lets you lead a more normal life.”
Leading the search for a live donor for a kidney is Torres’ mom, Becky Geiger, Defiance, who serves as her advocate.
“It’s good to be on as many lists as possible,” said Geiger. In addition, “there are people that donate out of the kindness of their heart.” And getting the word out could possibly help the process along a little faster, since waiting lists may take five to seven years.
Torres had been hoping her brother could be her donor but the pre-testing process showed he was pre-diabetic.
She noted that people “can live really good lives with one kidney” and by donating, one can help save a life.
“It’s a big ‘ask’ and a big ‘give,’” she said. “It’s a big commitment. Donors are special people.”
But by finding a matching living donor, the wait for a new kidney could be reduced from years to months. OSU reports that at any given time, approximately 500 patients are in need in its transplant program.
For those who wish to be a live donor, if you’re not a match with the intended recipient, the organ can go to someone else.
“It’s all covered medically by the transplant center,” Torres explained of the financial costs associated with being a donor.
The United Network for Organ Sharing reported that there are more than 94,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant.
