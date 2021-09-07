HICKSVILLE — A strong interest in community has come full circle for Hicksville’s Cory Wann.
Appointed the village’s full-time administrator in May, he began his community involvement last decade when he was a parks board member for six years.
“Absolutely, it grew from there,” said Wann, explaining that he was approached by another person (Councilman Eric Bassett) about joining the park board which at the time had an opening. “I gave it a shot and really really liked it.”
His desire to “get involved in the community and the village itself kind of grew from there,” added Wann, who eventually served as the park board’s president.
He credited Bassett for helping his interest flourish, as Bassett also had served as park board president.
“Eric was originally the one who reached out to me, and really got the ball rolling,” said Wann.
Like Bassett, who joined council in 2016, Wann took his interest in village matters a bit further.
Long-time Councilman Ron Jones’ election to the mayor’s seat opened a position on council, and Wann decided to give it a shot, receiving the appointment in January 2020. Then came a bigger opportunity when another long-time village official — Administrator Kent Miller — decided to step down.
Wann decided to apply, humbly stating that “I was extremely fortunate to get hired for this position.” To apply, he stepped down from council in April.
How’s the new job going so far?
“I think really well,” said Wann. “I love it. ... For the most part it’s what I thought it would be, but some things are more in-depth than what I thought it would be, which is fine — I’m all for the challenge of the learning curve.”
Miller actually has stayed on for the village, working part-time and doing about any kind of task, according to Wann. And he’s there to provide some helpful guidance for the new administrator as well.
“Kent is a walking encyclopedia,” said Wann. “He has been a very good teacher, that’s for sure. I’ve really enjoyed working with Kent and learning from Kent. He’s just a good guy to work with.”
As the town’s administrator, Wann is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of village functions, though he has a few department heads to carry out operational tasks. And he’s also responsible for helping the village apply for state and federal grants which often help communities complete many basic infrastructure projects such as water and sewer service, street maintenance and recreational enhancements.
Wann’s background is in maintenance — having worked for Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital — so he knows how processes and equipment that a village might use work. But he’s quick to note that the village has a good team.
“We’ve got a really good group of employees ... and they work very well together,” he said, particularly noting the strength of the city’s water superintendent and water foreman.
Technically, Wann is still within his six-month probationary period — that was the agreement when he was appointed by council in May — but he’s settled in and names a number of projects when asked what is on the village’s radar.
An upcoming water tower replacement is one of the bigger ones while the village must continue with EPA-required storm and sanitary sewer separation projects like many communities. But he also wants to see more emphasis on the village’s community park.
“I do put a lot of emphasis on our community park,” Wann said. “It’s a big thing to me since I was on the park board. ... I would like to see big things with a new pool and splash pad.”
A Hicksville native and 1998 Hicksville High School graduate, Wann and his wife, Kari, have two six-year-old twin sons, Gavin and Garrett.
