At the recent United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) annual meeting, Dwight Walton and Defiance Lawn Care were recognized for their volunteer contributions to NOCAC and House of Ruth, respectively.
“This year, our committee was pleased with the nominations and loved that a local business was nominated, “ explained Jessica Myers, Community Engagement Center and marketing director at UWDC. “They decided to choose two recipients for the Volunteer of the Year award.”
Dwight Walton was nominated by Phil Brock for Walton’s six years of volunteering at NOCAC’s Financial Opportunity Center Free Tax Preparation Program.
Said Brock: “He assists us in preparing free federal, state, and school district tax returns for low to moderate income taxpayers…he has helped countless numbers of taxpayers file their taxes for free.”
Defiance Lawn Care LLC was nominated by Kevin Boulis, director of House of Ruth.
“Defiance Lawn Care cuts the grass at the House of Ruth and removed the snow from our parking area all at no cost,” said Boulis. “And they have been committed to helping us maintain our lawn and driveway.”
Both NOCAC Financial Opportunity Center and House of Ruth will receive a $100 donation from UWDC.
For additional information about the Community Engagement Center, please submit an inquiry to Jessica Myers at jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
