Jacque Wells (left) of Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Archbold recently presented Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center superintendent Kerri Gearhart with a $1,000 donation to go toward the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards program. Farmers and Merchants is a longtime supporter of the program, which promotes student achievement and recognizes outstanding high school seniors. The NwOESC, serving Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, supports the Franklin B. Walter Program and is grateful to local businesses like Farmers and Merchants for their patronage. Outstanding seniors in each district will receive a scholarship award of $200 each, while one county winner each will be awarded $500.
