The second of two meetings in Defiance County aimed at forging a new “active transportation” plan concerning such things as walking and bicycling routes was held Thursday evening at Defiance Public Library.
About 20 persons attended the meeting, hosted by Maumee Planning Organization (MVPO), the Defiance-based, multi-county agency which will put the plan together.
The first Defiance County meeting was held by MVPO Tuesday evening at the Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville, and was attended by 15 people.
The goal of the active transportation is to outline goals and possible projects for human-powered transportation such as walking, bicycling and kayaking, and identify where local governments and the public would like to see new projects. Among the on-land infrastructure options are sidewalks, walking trails and bicycle paths.
MVPO plans to complete the plan in November, according to MVPO’s Ellen Smith. Thereafter, it could be used for local governments and schools to apply for grant funds through the state.
“So when we’re looking at things like, where do gaps exist in the sidewalks, trails, what projects can we do?,” explained Smith, “we’re going to be soliciting projects from all of the entities in Defiance County because if you have your projects in a plan like this, it helps you get grant money. And then, lastly, we’ll look at what funding sources are out there so we can help our entities and communities make these projects a reality.”
During a powerpoint presentation Thursday, Smith described what an active transportation plan is. The powerpoint noted that such a plan:
• outlines the vision, goals and strategies to support increased walking, bicycling and other modes of transportation.
• includes assessment of existing conditions.
The presentation also asked:
• where do gaps exist in sidewalks? Trails? Other active transportation infrastructure?
• what projects can we complete to make walking, bicycling and other modes safer and more accessible?
• what funding sources exist for identified projects?
The presentation included a review of an active transportation survey taken by MVPO from June 7-July 3 concerning the aforementioned areas. Some 502 responses were received, with 335 of them (71.9%) from within Defiance.
To a question concerning what improvements would make a person more likely to walk or bicycle more, the most popular answers were “sidewalks where there are none,” “better maintained sidewalks,” “designated bike lanes” and “signed bicycle routes.”
Nature and paved trails were noted as the most popular types of preferred trails followed somewhat distantly by off-road paths, shared used paths and water trails.
As for where people walk now, sidewalks was the top response in the survey followed by off-road/trails. Both were well ahead of the third choice (on-road routes). Independence Dam State Park and the city’s reservoir property were the top choices for preferred walking venues.
A survey question asking what improvement would encourage the respondent to walk more often elicited sidewalks as the top answer followed closely by better maintained sidewalks.
On-road was the narrowly preferred option for bicycling followed closely by sidewalks and off-road/trails.
Also included in Thursday’s meeting was an interactive map exercise in which participants were invited to mark potential paths for walking and biking.
