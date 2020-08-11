Def Relay - Walkers
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Norm and Susan Walker were recognized Friday as Honorary Survivor and Honorary Caregiver, respectively, for the 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County. The presentation of their medals and gifts was done prior to the drive-through luminaria recognition at Defiance High School. Pictured from left, are: Kimberly Carder, Relay event chairman; Norm and Susan Walker; and Eva Canales, Relay event co-chairman.

