• Defiance County

Parade of prayer:

A Walk with Jesus Parade will be held Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. in front of VIP Nails, 519 W. Second St., Defiance. The parade, led by VIP Nails owner Victor (Vu) Pham, will lead a walk to various churches in Defiance where attendees will pray in front of the churches. For more information, call 419-782-6162.

