The Alzheimer’s Association Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday in northwest Ohio. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, hundreds of area residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties walked in their neighborhoods on Saturday as part of the annual event. A multi-flower Walk Promise Garden was set up for drive-by only viewing at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.