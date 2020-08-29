Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

The Alzheimer’s Association Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday in northwest Ohio. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, hundreds of area residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties walked in their neighborhoods on Saturday as part of the annual event. A multi-flower Walk Promise Garden was set up for drive-by only viewing at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

Load comments