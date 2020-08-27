The Alzheimer’s Association Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday in northwest Ohio.
Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, hundreds of area residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties will be walking in their neighborhoods on Saturday as part of the annual event.
A walk ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. A multi-flower Walk Promise Garden will be set up for drive-by only viewing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises critical funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Money from the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to offer support and education services for free. In northwest Ohio, 32,000 individuals age 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. An additional 96,000 individuals care for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.