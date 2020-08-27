The Alzheimer’s Association Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday in northwest Ohio.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, hundreds of area residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties will be walking in their neighborhoods on Saturday as part of the annual event.

A walk ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. A multi-flower Walk Promise Garden will be set up for drive-by only viewing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at  ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises critical funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Money from the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to offer support and education services for free. In northwest Ohio, 32,000 individuals age 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. An additional 96,000 individuals care for them.

