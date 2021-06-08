• Defiance County
Vaccination clinic:
St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 4-6 p.m. The clinic will feature the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is open to anyone 18 and older, and no appointment is necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.