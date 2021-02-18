PAULDING — People who are eligible to be vaccinated in Paulding County can call 419-399-3921 and be placed on a waiting list for vaccination. Persons on this list will be notified of vaccine opportunities when we have vaccine on hand to administer the vaccinations.
Starting this week, people with specific medical conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness are eligible to be vaccinated. Qualifying medical conditions can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. This includes early childhood medical conditions that are carried into adulthood.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be in short supply everywhere. Paulding County Health Department is working to ensure that all people who are currently eligible have opportunities to be vaccinated. We are committed to distributing vaccines as quickly as we receive them, and we are ready for the time when supply increases. Doses are not being stockpiled.
Eligible school employees will be vaccinated starting Friday.
