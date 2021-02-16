In an effort to provide businesses in the manufacturing, construction and transportation/distribution industries with up-to-date regional information, county economic development organizations in five areas counties and OhioMeansJobs centers will be initiating a wage and benefits survey on March 1.
Employers in the aforementioned industries located in the five counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) will be asked during March to complete and submit the survey.
According to a press release issued by economic developers, economic development organizations and OhioMeansJobs offices in the above counties have been hearing from businesses across the region asking questions about the local economic conditions and questions regarding the local labor market.
The press release noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has “significantly affected businesses and individuals in a variety of ways. One such subject that we have been asked over the past several months is, ‘How are wages being affected and what are businesses doing to recruit new employees?’”
The survey results will be analyzed and a report will be provided to all employers that completed the survey in April. Only businesses that complete the survey will be permitted to view the report. The goal will be to update the survey on an annual or bi-annual basis, according to the press release.
Persons with questions or those who would like to participate by completing the survey, are asked to contact their respective county economic development organization at the following phone numbers: Defiance County Economic Development Office (419-784-4471), Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (419-337-9270), Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (419-592-4637), Paulding County Economic Development Inc. (419-399-8282) and Williams County Economic Development Organization (419-636-8727).
