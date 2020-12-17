VVA gift cards 2
VVA Chapter 954 Photo

Pictured are Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 president Al Sampson (right) and vice president Ric Booher with gift cards going out to veterans in need. Any local resident or civic group interested in helping with this project may call 419-576-6928 or 419-782-3095 or mail: VVA Chapter 954, P.O. Box 637, Defiance 43512.

