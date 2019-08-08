Tracey Dysart Ford has been selected as the new vice president for enrollment management at Defiance College. DC President Richanne Mankey announced that Ford will assume her role on Friday.
Most of her career was served in enrollment management at small, private colleges in New England, Tennessee and south Florida. In addition, she has worked in secondary education as a college counselor, marketing director and principal in Memphis, Tenn.
Ford has volunteered and led various committees to help Memphis area students. She has served as vice chairman of the Memphis NACAC national college fair, college camp and Memphis area case studies. Most recently, she served as the interim vice president for enrollment management at the University of Providence.
“Tracey brings extensive experiences and an infectious enthusiasm to the Defiance College and Defiance communities,” stated Mankey. “Her experience in all aspects of enrollment management, particularly recruiting, retention, marketing and financial aid will augment the expertise of her capable colleagues.”
An active presenter at regional conferences for SACAC and NEACAC, Ford has built her career-achieving enrollment growth in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral admission online, and in traditional campus settings. She has chaired and organized retention programs and worked on marketing campaigns at former schools.
Her bachelor’s degree was earned at Christian Brothers University in Memphis and her MBA at Bethel University. She is married to her husband of 14 years, Gary Wyatt Ford, who is a native of Memphis.
