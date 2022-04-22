Voters in five area counties (Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) are deciding just four political races and more than a dozen ballot issues during the May 3 primary for which early voting began April 5.
The following is a summation of the races and issues in those five counties (Defiance County is listed separately as are state and federal races):
Fulton
WAUSEON — Republicans here are deciding a county commissioner's primary between Brad Peebles and incumbent Jeffrey Rupp.
The winner goes on to the November general election with a four-year term beginning on January 2023 to be decided, but Democrats have not fielded a candidate for that seat or the other two open positions in Fulton County.
Republican Brett Kolb filed as a candidate for county auditor while Scott Haselman — the county's prosecutor — is a candidate for common pleas judge. The latter position is held by Jeffrey Robinson, but he chose not to seek re-election and will retire.
Ten ballot issues are being decided in Fulton County. This includes two proposed new income tax levies — Wauseon Exempted Village Schools' 1.75%, five-year income tax increase for current expenses; and Archbold Village's 0.3% rate hike request for police, fire and EMS.
The eight other issues are:
• Fulton County: a 2.6-mill, five-year property tax renewal for developmental disabilities programs, services and families.
• Delta Village: a 5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for police department expenses, and an advisory question asking whether the village should "allow the cultivation, processing and/or wholesaling, retailing and dispensing of medicinal marijuana" in the town.
• Clinton Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery.
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library. A replacement levy allows collections on new valuation rates, thus increasing tax receipts.
• Evergreen Local Schools: a 0.25%, five-year income tax renewal for current expenses.
• Swanton Local Schools: a 3.2-mill, five-year property tax renewal for emergency requirements.
• Dover Township: a local Sunday sales option for Gurujis Carry Out, LLC, 3-10085 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Henry
NAPOLEON — No contested primary races are on tap here and only a few issues.
Unopposed candidates are Republican Amy Rosebrock for common pleas judge, Democrat Melissa Peper Firestone for domestic relations judge, Republican Jeff Mires for county commissioner and Elizabeth Fruchey for auditor.
Peper Firestone is seeking the seat now held by Denise McColley, who is not seeking re-election.
Ballot issues facing Henry County voters:
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library. In Henry County, this concerns voters in Ridgeville Township which are part of the Archbold district.
• Deshler Village: a 1.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses.
• Ridgeville Township: a 1.5-mill, 10-year bond issue to finance a new fire truck and other fire equipment.
Paulding
PAULDING — Two contested Republican primaries are on the ballot here.
Lisa McClure is challenging incumbent Commissioner Mark Holtsberry for the GOP nomination in one contest, with the winner moving on to the November general election. No Democrats have filed for the seat.
The other contested Republican primary on May 3 is between incumbent Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp and attorney Shane Lee. As with the commissioner race, the winner will go on to the November election while Democrats do not have a candidate.
The only other candidates for county office are appointed Republican incumbent Michael Weible for an unexpired two-year term for county commissioner and Republican incumbent Claudia Fickel for auditor.
Three issues are on the ballot in Paulding County:
• Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses; and a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for street construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs. Both levies would allow collections with updated property valuations, if passed, and both were defeated narrowly by village voters in November.
• Paulding Township: a 0.5-mill replacement levy with a 0.25-mill increase for a continuing period of time for fire and EMS service. This too would allow collections on updated valuation rates and would add additional millage to increase receipts, if approved.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Voters here have no contested primary races and no issues.
The only candidates who filed for the May 3 primary were Republican Robert Benroth for county auditor, Democrat Gary Lammers for county prosecutor, Keith Schierloh for common pleas court judge and Republican John Schlumbohm for county commissioner.
All are incumbents.
Williams
BRYAN — Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination on May 3 in one county commissioner's race.
That seat is the county commissioner position presently held by Brian Davis, who isn't running for the next four-year term that will begin in January 2023.
The four Republicans who want to replace him are Debra Beevers, Bart Westfall, Beth Votaw and Williams County's former sheriff, Steve Towns.
The winner moves on to the November general election while no Democrats have filed.
The other two Williams County commissioners are Lewis Hilkert and Terry Rummel whose seats aren't on the ballot until 2024.
The only other candidate for county office is Vickie Grimm, the auditor. She is unopposed in the GOP primary while Democrats did not field a candidate.
The only issue filed in Williams County is in Bryan where voters will be asked on May 3 to approve the city's 0.5% income tax renewal levy.
