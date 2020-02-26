HICKSVILLE — Voters in the 2020 primary will see a vote for an additional tax for Community Memorial Hospital, but the local hospital’s chief executive officer wants to make it clear — this is the exact same levy as a previous one passed in 2014.
“We are a government hospital, owned by the (Hicksville, Mark and Milford) Township trustees, so we are allowed by law to place a levy on the ballot,” said CMH CEO Jane Zachrich, who addedthat this would be the same 1-mill, five-year levy which was approved by voters six years ago.
The levy expired in 2019, at a time when the local hospital was in the midst of changing chief executive officers. “We missed the deadline,” she said, (so) we have to revert back to the original language of “additional” millage.
If approved, the levy will generate $170,000 annually for the next five years, beginning in 2021, she said.
“The past levy was used for capital improvements,” said Zachrich, who noted that the money generated from the 2014 levy was used for hospital equipment, a new roof, a new parking lot, parking lot lighting, security cameras, updated computers and servers, a new floroscopy room for X-rays, and remodeling the hospital’s orthopedic clinic. The end result, said Zachrich, cost more than the 2014 levy generated, but the hospital finished the jobs with money taken out of operations.
Plans for this levy include new IV pumps, ultrasound machines, a Bi-Pap machine for respiratory, a new obstetrics monitor, and upgrades of vital sign machines for physicians’ offices, making them all digital.
“We’re a 25-bed hospital,” Zachrich said. “We’re independent; not part of a system. The (CMH) board wants us to remain independent as long as we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.