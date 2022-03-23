As the May 3 primary date approaches, unregistered voters are facing a deadline while the early voting period is fast approaching.
While those known dates and times are certain, county elections officials also are grappling with confusion about certain races that are still up in the air due to repeated efforts to throw out Ohio's new redistricting maps (see related story).
Unregistered voters who want to cast ballots on May 3 will have to register by April 4.
Each county's board of elections office will operate during normal hours until that final registration date on April 4 when they will open early that day and keep their doors open until 9 p.m.
Persons who've changed their addresses since the last election also are asked to upgrade their information before April 4 as well.
This can be handled by accessing the state website MyVoteOhio.gov or by visiting voters' respective board of elections, deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, public libraries, public high schools, vocational schools, county health departments, treasurer's offices or the Ohio Secretary of State's website (www.ohiosos.gov).
More information on registration and candidates, issues and questions for the May 3 primary ballot can be obtained at each county board of elections office, by calling them on the phone or visiting their websites.
Contact information for each board of elections in the Defiance six-county area:
• Defiance County, 1300 E. Second St., 419-782-2906. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/defiance
• Fulton County, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, 419-335-6841. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/fulton
• Henry County, 1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, 419-592-7956: Website: www.henrycountyohio.gov/231/Board-of-Elections
• Paulding County, 105 E. Perry St., Paulding, 419-399-8230. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/paulding
• Putnam County, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ottawa, 419-538-6850. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/putnam
• Williams County, 1425 E. High St., Bryan, 419-636-1854. Website: www.williamscountyoh.gov/150/Board-of-Elections
Early voting for the May 3 primary will begin in Ohio on April 5. Hours are uniform in each county throughout Ohio.
They are:
• April 5-8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• April 11-15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• April 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• April 25-29, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• April 30 (Saturday), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• May 1 (Sunday), 1-5 p.m.
• May 2 (Monday), 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Polls in each county will open at 6:30 a.m. on May 3 and close at 7:30 p.m.
