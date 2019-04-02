FAYETTE — 4-H Camp Palmer is looking for volunteers to help with its camp clean up day on April 13.
In order to open and improve the grounds at 4-H Camp Palmer, camp staff need volunteer help. This can be a club or organization service project. Youth ages 8-15 can help, if accompanied by an adult.
All volunteers on April 13 will be provided lunch at noon. Volunteers must bring their own rakes and work gloves.
Clean-up day will be from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Individuals are asked to check in at the covered bridge entrance for work assignments.
Some of the main projects will include: leaf raking, picking up sticks, mulching trails and removing the pool cover at 10 a.m. There is no cabin cleaning this year.
Camp staff also are seeking skilled volunteers to help with construction of Danuta Cabin.
Anyone planning to help should contact Suzy Summers at 419-237-2247 or email at 4hcamppalmer@gmail.com by April 11 so organizers can include participants in the lunch count.
The camp is located at 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, right next to Harrison Lake State Park.
