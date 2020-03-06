United Way of Defiance County coordinated its annual Dr. Seuss birthday celebration from this week.
This year, the UWDC organized more than 100 volunteers to read to nearly 2,000 students in Defiance County. This free event is offered annually to all school districts, grades K-3, in Defiance County around the last week of February or first week of March to coincide with Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2.
Volunteers read one or two Dr. Seuss books to each class.
The Dr. Seuss event was piloted in 2013 with just one school district participating to align with the UWDC’s impact goal area of education, specifically promoting academic proficiency such as early grade reading.
This year, eight elementary schools and one preschool in Defiance County participated.
“It’s so fun to organize and participate in this event,” said Jessica Myers, marketing/CEC director at United Way of Defiance County. “Seeing community members interact in the classroom with children for this celebration is just one of the reasons we coordinate the event. We also want to send the message that reading is fun, and what better way to show that than through Dr. Seuss?”
Volunteers for the Dr. Seuss celebration registered through the UWDC Community Engagement Center (CEC) at www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com, which can also be accessed through the UWDC website at www.unitedwaydefiance.org. Community members can create a profile on the CEC and will be alerted when volunteer opportunities are available in Defiance County.
UWDC encourages community members interested in reading to students (or volunteering in general) to create a profile on the CEC. Then follow the CEC and UWDC Facebook pages for additional volunteer opportunities and announcements.
