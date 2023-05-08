A recent study on volunteer fire service given to Gov. Mike DeWine on Jan. 5 has touched on some of the difficulties faced by fire departments throughout Ohio, particularly those staffed by volunteers.
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon summarized the challenges in the foreward to the report, "Based upon national statistics, volunteer fire departments make up the vast majority of fire departments in the United States. ... While there are some volunteer fire departments that are doing well in many respects, Ohio has other departments that are not doing well at all. Many are financially challenged ... with recruitment and retention difficulties and cumbersome training requirements ... ."
Three area fire chiefs from three different volunteer fire departments — Brent Davis of Highland Township Fire Department in Defiance County, John Pugsley of Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department in Henry County and Dan Benecke of Ridgeville Township Fire Department in Henry County — recently discussed some of the issues with The Crescent-News.
The task force report, as well as the chiefs that were interviewed intimated the importance of training as well as the challenges it brings.
"It (the fire department) is volunteer so it is not an hourly rate," said Davis. "At the same time we have been honored to have two new EMT's, one EMR, three firefighters and we have two in EMT schooling currently. This has happened in the last two years. In total we have brought on five new members."
"We have 23 members on our department," said Pugsley. "Using today's standard, 54 hours every 3 years (18 hours per year) is required for continuing education in order to renew your fire certifications. This is the same no matter the level of training for firefighters. ... Starting in April, fire certifications will only require 36 hours of continuing education every three years ... ."
Benecke added that there are lots of requirements now for training, but there is an overarching concern of being able to hold a full-time job and be a volunteer firefighter.
"I understand both sides of this issue," he added. "Being a business owner and someone who has worked for someone else, I know how hard it is to leave a job to go to a fire. ... If someone shows up late to work because of a fire, they are protected by the state. That doesn't make it any easier to explain to a contractor that I can't finish a job on time because someone is not a work."
Davis said that the majority of fire departments are volunteer today.
"The fire service is made up of 70% volunteer in the U.S. today," he added. "All firefighters and EMTs have to take the same requirements in the state of Ohio, and they are all looking for more recruits."
Pugsley began as chief in September, while Davis has been chief at his department for four years.
During his stint, Davis said cost is another one of the changes he has seen change.
"We have the same equipment, and the cost has gone up 60-70% in some cases," he pointed out. "I feel that we do really well in our department. We have to be fiscally responsible."
With call volumes increasing over 270% in his department, Pugsley pointed out the several challenges he has seen.
"There have been increased calls for firefighter safety, increased costs in equipment and additional training requirements," he said. "There has been a decrease in volunteers over the past decade. ... Over time, employers have become less willing to allow their employees to leave during business hours to assist with emergencies, leaving some departments short-handed during the day ... ."
Pugsley followed up with some of his department's economic challenges.
"We are funded by our township and we have a budget of approximately $20,000 annually," he continued. "The increased costs that our community is facing in their daily necessities, affects (us) as well. Our equipment, turnout gear and fire trucks have all gone up significantly. We are looking at replacing a 1996 fire truck at an estimated cost between $600,000-800,000. Current price increases pose a significant challenge for rural fire departments."
All three chiefs reiterated these same challenges and said that their separate communities are important to their livelihood.
"Our community is the best," said Davis. "This is why we do this! I would also like to mention our trustees and fiscal clerk also. Their support is also a huge part of our station."
"We have a wonderful station and lots of equipment," said Benecke. "None of that would be there without our community."
Pugsley chimed in with similar encouragement and all agreed: "Our community is supportive of the fire department and we have a great turnout every year for our chicken BBQ and our annual fundraisers. Our community has supported us through tax levies over the years."
With an average of about 40 years, many of the fire departments in northwest Ohio are feeling the crunch of aging organizations. Each of the chiefs interviewed said that there are some younger members of their team.
The task force report pointed out that from 2018-21, there was a 6.5% decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters. Some of the noted contributing factors in this decrease were inability to take time off work for certifications or for calls, time commitment, lack of inclusion, age and increase of requirements.
"The time commitment is one of the largest challenges," said Pugsley. "Getting a new recruit in the door is hard enough, but the ongoing time commitment to their initial training, ongoing training and serving their community takes a toll on not only the firefighter, but their families as well."
So how does a department add to its ranks? That has become a big question, even at the state level. An answer to that question may be aligned with helping people see the fire service as part of giving back to the community. Each of the chiefs agreed that helping others see themselves as an integral part of the community is key.
"It's a challenge because this (the fire department) is 100% volunteer, but once they sign up things get mandatory," Benecke added.
"There has been a shift from when most of our volunteers were local farmers with the ability to respond at any time," added Puglsey, "to now most of our firefighters having full-time jobs that take them out of the area during their work day. ... Volunteer fire departments are crucial to smaller communities. The majority of our larger towns in northwest Ohio that have full-time staffing, still call on volunteers when fires, motor vehicle accidents or multiple EMS calls come in. Paid staffing for a department is a huge financial challenge for rural communities."
Among the many recommendations from the report of the governor's task force were:
• affiliating local high schools in cadet fire service programs.
• providing sleeping quarters for on duty firefighters.
• instituting live-in programs for college students and others interested in fire service.
• organization of structured training programs and spreading training over longer periods.
• seeking collaboration with the community for teaching younger people about the fire service.
• and developing fire training courses for high schools.
