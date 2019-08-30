The Defiance VFW Post 3360 will sponsor the Voice of Democracy AudiO-Essay Scholarship Contest. All public, private and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in the audio-essay contest. This year’s theme is “What Makes America Great.”
Participants must submit a three- to five-minute recording and essay and an entry form by Oct. 31.
The national first-place winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship to any American university, college or technical school of their choice, as well as an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Those requiring more information may log on to www.vfw.org or contact a teacher or guidance counselor.
