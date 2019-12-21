Visit from Santa

Santa recently visited the youngsters at Defiance’s Good Samaritan School. Enjoying the holidays are, from left: Isabella Gossman, Zeke Ewers, Renley Carr, Wyatt Westrick, Kirsten Smolik, Santa, Jude Miller, Aarlynn Hill and Tucker Shepherd.
