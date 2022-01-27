• Putnam County

Virtual tech:

Join the Putnam County District Library the month of February for "Tech via Facebook with Nancy", Saturdays at 10 a.m., at https://www.facebook.com/mypcdl. Sessions: Feb. 5, "Connecting smart TV to your internet"; Feb. 12, "12 ways to use your smart TV"; Feb. 19, "Quick tips for your smart phone"; Feb. 26, "Listen to audio books on your smart phone or tablet".

