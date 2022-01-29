• Putnam County
Virtual tech programs:
Putnam County District Library presents "Tech with Addie" on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2, "The About Books Database" and Feb. 16, "How to use Apple Control Center".
• Putnam County
Virtual tech programs:
Putnam County District Library presents "Tech with Addie" on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2, "The About Books Database" and Feb. 16, "How to use Apple Control Center".
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.