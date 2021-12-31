• Defiance County
Virtual series:
Learn the basics of tatting during this free virtual four-course series form the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace. Supplies provided. Classes on Jan.8 and 22; Feb. 5 and 19, at 2 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at defiance.library.org/tatting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.