Family Christian Center and ProMedica’s Kaitlyn’s Cottage announced that they will serve as one of the locations around the world that will host a virtual Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Feb. 12. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
As a result of global circumstances of COVID-19, Night to Shine 2021 will look a little different. The event will include music, special guests, dancing, singing, animations, and a crowning ceremony where each honored guest will be crowned king and queen of the prom.
Through the Night to Shine virtual experience, the committee is excited to celebrate not only with guests who have attended Night to Shine in person, but also many other individuals with special needs who have not attended before. Some guests have hesitated to come to Night to Shine due to concerns about the size of the event and overstimulation.
However, with a virtual event, guests with these concerns will have the ability to take in the event at their own pace. It is the goal that more honored guests than ever before are able to participate.
When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Night to Shine 2020 had over 215,000 volunteers committed to crowning more than 110,000 kings and queens around the world.
“This event has quickly turned into one of the premier events in our area, with people coming from Defiance, Henry, Williams, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam, Lucas and Wood counties to attend as honored guests,” said Kelly Tong, Kaitlyn’s Cottage program manager. “Some of our volunteers are traveling from even farther away. Night to Shine is an event that brings the community together. A night of love and inclusion and an experience of a lifetime for many that attended, honored guests and volunteers alike. While our event in 2021 may look a bit different, the virtual celebration will still be enormous. Our goal is to make this night one to remember. A true Night to Shine.”
